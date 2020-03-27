Open burning restrictions have been put in place across the province due to the increase in cases of COVID-19.

Smithers, Burns Lake, and Prince George are a few examples of High Smoke Sensitivity areas where new open burning will no longer be permitted.

No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

According to the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, the restrictions are after the BC Centre for Disease Control recommended implementing measures to help reduce excess air pollution.

“There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune symptoms,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the release it could mean:

Deterioration in air quality may lead to more COVID-19 infections overall

Deterioration in air quality may lead to more cases of severe COVID-19 infections, adding further demand to our health care system

Improvements to air quality may help to protect the whole population from COVID-19 and its potentially severe effects.

The restrictions on open burning will be in effect until April 15.

An interactive map has also been created by the province to see which parts are under the open burning restrictions.