67 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday, including one new case in Northern Health.

The total in the region is now 12 confirmed cases, with 792 province-wide.

Two more deaths were also announced in the Vancouver Coastal Region making the provincial total of deaths due to COVID-19 16.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement the province is discouraging any in-person gatherings of any size.

Dr. Henry also created a new order Friday morning any occurring, reoccurring or weekly events where merchandise is sold may only sell food products.

275 people have now recovered from COVID-19.