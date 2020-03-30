Smithers Community Services continue to provide assistance to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Executive Director, Catherine Olmstead the pandemic has affected staff more than operations.

If staff don’t need to meet with people in person they are working from home and clients are being contacted by telephone.

Olmstead explains some of the changes that have been put in place for their senior’s homes and Goodacre place.

“At the seniors housing there are no visitors allowed, that’s been actually for a few weeks now and we made that decision with conjunction with tenants so, those spaces are self-isolated the whole buildings,” she said,

She added when it comes to staff they come into work, they shower, they change, they do the work and then it is the same when they leave.

The facilities also have incredible amounts of hand washing and disinfecting.

Olmstead also said for people to do their part to protect the community from the virus.

“Wash your hands, do your part, don’t mix with other people, have your essentials met and try to be nice to each other and hopefully we’ll get through this all together,” she said.

The SCSA has canceled some programs like the English Language and Multi-Cultural Program, Tutoring program and the office remains closed to the public until further notice.

The association is also looking into changes for the transit program during the program due to the lack of ridership.