The province now has 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 86 cases being confirmed over the weekend.

Two new cases were also confirmed in the Northern Health region, bringing the total to 14.

Two new deaths were also reported from Vancouver Coastal Health, including the region’s first community transition death.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed it was a male but who not provide any other information due to privacy consideration.

Dr. Henry also said 48% of people with COVID-19 have recovered, including 70 people who were in the hospital. The total number of recovered cases is now at 469.

She called the next two weeks a critical time for the province to see if BC will see dramatic increases or not.

She said the province has yet to reach its peak.

“We need to continue to do all we can across government, across our health system, and in our community. Every person needs to do their bit,” she said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix announced during the briefing that hospital parking will be suspended as of, April 1 for staff, patients and family members.

“This change makes it easier for individuals to avoid touching screens and buttons at payment kiosks that may have been touched by somebody previously and also support physical distancing measures,” he said.

Dix also added current bed capacity is 60.6% but, preparations are being made in case of an increase.