The Prime Minister announced today that more essential medical equipment is coming in the next few weeks.

Justin Trudeau says the government has invested an additional $2-billion dollars for the purchase of more personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers.

Trudeau says the government has reached procurement agreements with three companies to make masks, ventilators and surgical supplies. He also said they have letters of intent with five more companies to make much needed medical equipment.

Trudeau said the federal government has heard from 3,000 Canadian manufacturers who are willing to re-tool their lines to make PPE. As a result, Trudeau says hundreds of new ventilators are in production.