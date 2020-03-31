The Smithers Chamber of Commerce said the new wage subsidy will allow local businesses to have significant relief.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that small and medium-sized businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can qualify for 75 percent wage subsidy if they have suffered a 30 percent decline in revenue.

According to Smithers Chamber Manager, Sheena Miller the new subsidy will provide support for the business region locally, provincially and nationally.

She added she believes most businesses in the area will qualify for the subsidy.

Miller says this is something that entrepreneurs can take advantage of.

“It’s not going to be the answer to everything but it’s just one more little measure that shows support from the government and will help businesses balance their finances right now,” she said.

According to Miller when the pandemic began the main concern for businesses is what businesses were considered an essential business.

She added the Chamber has moved from planning events to being more advocacy-based.

“All of our energy is going towards keeping our energy connected, trying to create best practices for the community. For us, that’s creating and communicating best safety practices, safety bulletins. We’re really trying to keep in the loup with the Canadian chamber and the BC Chamber,” she said.

Miller added the chamber is on phone calls with the Town of Smithers twice a week and are beginning conference calls with all of its chamber members.