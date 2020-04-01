The province has extended its state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement during a televised address to the province Tuesday evening (Mar 31).

The state of emergency will now be until April 14.

Horgan said it is so the province can keep making measures to keep residents safe.

“As I watch what’s happening around the world right now, it is unsettling and downright scary. We don’t have all the answers but we do have hope,” he said.

Horgan called the virus the biggest challenge the province has ever faced but said he is optimistic about the recovery because he is optimistic about the future of the province.

“We will get through this because of the strength of our people and our communities. We’re in this together, people from every corner of the province, in every region I’m asking you to recommit,” he said.

Horgan concluded his address by asking British Columbians to do their part, stay home and stay safe so the province can bend the curve together.