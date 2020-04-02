LNG Canada has confirmed an employee at its Kitimat site has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement by LNG Canada, the individual experienced mild symptoms and immediately returned to their home to self-isolate.

Northern Health was contacted on the case and steps that were taken on Mar 28. The health authority continues to communicate with any potential contacts of the virus.

“We applaud the action taken by the individual who self-isolated immediately upon experiencing symptoms. Their action has contributed to the prevention of potential spread,” the statement said.

According to LNG Canada, no one staying at the lodges have tested positive for COVID-19 and continues to closely monitor the virus.

“Our core focus remains on protecting the health, safety, and well-being of First Nations and community stakeholders living adjacent to our project site in Kitimat and Terrace, and workers on-site who may be at risk of exposure,” the statement said.

LNG Canada said it has launched specific hygiene campaigns across the project.

In its dining areas in the lodges only one person at a time may sit at a table, common touchpoints have been removed and cleaning and disinfection frequencies have been increased.

LNG Canada also cut its staff by 65% to stop the spread of COVID-19.