Coast Mountain College provided medical supplies to three hospitals across the Northern region earlier this week.

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers, Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace and Prince Rupert Regional Hospital received eye protection, masks, and gloves.

More than 20 Coast Mountain Employees across the region worked together to coordinate the supplies for delivery.

15,000 gloves, 300 masks, 200 sets of scrubs and isolation gowns, eyewear and hand sanitizer was provided to the local hospitals.

All of the provisions were from classrooms where the college taught its medical programs.

According to Coast Mountain College Spokesperson Sarah Zimmerman, the idea came after the province put a call out for medical equipment.

Zimmerman said the feedback from the hospital staff was very positive.

“ They were really excited to know that those items were coming and they were particularly excited about the goggles and the safety glasses that we had,” she said.

Zimmerman also said what the process was like gathering the equipment while still being physically distant.

“We had one point person that was Colin Eliott in Terrace he worked with our health departments, he worked with our health and safety folks to develop the inventory then we reached out to people on each of those campuses to gather the items and we did this while being safely physically distant from one another,” she said.

Coast Mountain College also is providing an additional $40,000 for emergency relief for students.