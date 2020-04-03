55 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday by the province with one additional case in the Northern Health Region.

The total in Northern Health is now at 17 with the province’s total at 1,121 cases.

Provincial Health Officer Dr.Henry reported there have been six additional deaths, making the provincial total 31.

Three were in Vancouver Coastal Heaths, one in Fraser Health and two in Vancouver Island Health.

Henry added an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Okanagan Correctional Facility.

She said this was something health authorities were worried about and were planning for.

“There were a number of measures put in place to try and reduce the risk of introduction of COVID-19 into all of our correctional facilities,” she said.

Dr. Henry acknowledged holidays like Easter that residents will be celebrating next week but encouraged people to do so distantly.

She also advised British Columbians to stop all non-essential travel across the province.

She said the province has heard some concerns from smaller communities about people arriving at vacation homes and fishing.

“I am asking people now to forgo those types of travel, all non-essential travel particularly to smaller communities where we may not have the resources to support you if you become ill,” she said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix provided an update on how many people are in hospital with COVID-19 and bed capacity.

According to Minister Dix, said there are 149 people in hospital and 5 of those in Northern Health.

He added there are 4,273 empty beds across all health authorities, with 60.2% capacity.