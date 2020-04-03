The Town of Smithers has heard a decision about a $12.8 million dollar grant for the Library/ Art Gallery grant.

According to Smithers Deputy Mayor, Gladys Atrill the town was unsuccessful in receiving the grant.

Atrill said it was a sad letter to open but the group is planning to regroup after the COVID-19 crisis.

“Right now we’re just going to all step back, do what we need to do and later we’re going to regroup, the project is definitely not dead. The folks involved with regroup, we’ll figure out what to do, there will be other grant opportunities and we shall resurface and bring that project up again,” she said.

Atrill also said the project has been in the works for too long and individuals that are involved with the project will figure out how to achieve it.

“Community energy is amazing, so I have absolute confidence that we’re going to pull that out,” she said.

Council was expecting to hear about the grant earlier this year.

The $12.8 million dollar grant is a part of Canada’s Infrastructure Program.