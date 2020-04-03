Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Northern Health Region, making the total 21.

53 new cases were announced province-wide making the provincial total 1174.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported four more deaths in the province with three from the outbreaks at two care homes in the Lower Mainland.

Dr. Henry also said this is a difficult time for teenagers without having the social interaction, and the uncertainty about what is going to happen.

“This is a transitional period in your life and what is happening now is extraordinary and you need to be comfortable in reaching out and find those trusted adults in your life,” she said.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix also reported a slight decline in hospitalization numbers due to COVID-19.

146 people are in hospital across the province with Northern Health having 4 people in hospital.

Dix said during the briefing the announcement from the states that 3M is halting mask exports to Canada is disappointing but not surprising.

“It reflects the challenge as we faced with the United States as a source for PPE and other health equipment in recent weeks, we strongly support the efforts of the Government of Canada to protect Canada’s interest to ensure our supplies in PPE in Canada,” he said.

641 people have now fully recovered from COVID-19 in the province and are out of self-isolation.