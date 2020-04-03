Director of the food bank inside The Link in Burns Lake has reacted positively to the 100 million dollars that is being provided to food banks across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding on Friday (Apr 3) saying the demand is exceeding the supply at local food banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Director, Candice Little she is excited to learn the details and the application process.

During Trudeau’s address Friday he asked food banks what they are in need of.

Little said The Link is in need of money.

“Right now the difficulty we have is accessing the food to purchase within our own community because of course, the needs are greater in our own community for the people who are in the retailers buying the food,” she said.

She added The Link currently has no fundraising plans due to the pandemic.

She said this is not the time to ask people to dig into their pantry and give food for the less fortunate.

The Link has changed its meal services where it is now a Hamper style with a greater quantity of food being distributed.

Little also said there has been an increase in the need for the food bank’s services.

“I suspect we’re going to see a greater increase yet but we have seen a 30 percent increase right away at both our food centres as well as our mobile food centre and in some instances, we’re seeing up to a 60 percent increase in our mobile centres,” she said.

Little added if anyone wants to donate to The Link they can do so on their website.