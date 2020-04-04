Dr. Bonnie Henry has confirmed an additional 29 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,203 cases identified provincially.

3 new deaths have occurred, for a provincial cumulative total of 38.

There have been 704 total recoveries now, with 58% of cases making a full recovery.

However, 149 individuals remain hospitalized, with 68 in acute care.

@DrBonnieHenry reiterates: “the risk remains high right now.” — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 4, 2020



Of the 1,203 total cases there are:

554 in Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 13)

424 in Fraser Health (an increase of 12)

76 in Island Health (an increase of 2)

128 in Interior Health (an increase of 2)

21 in Northern Health (no change)

@DrBonnieHenry says that 23 long-term care homes in British Columbia are now impacted by the virus. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 4, 2020

Dr. Henry spoke about the importance of limiting connections in addition to physical distancing, encouraging individuals to interact with as few people as possible to avoid introducing the virus into homes, families, etc.