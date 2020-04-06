63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, including two new cases in the Northern Health region.

The new cases were over a two-day period.

The total for the Northern Health region is now at 23 cases with the province at 1,266.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported an additional death during the province’s daily briefing.

According to Dr.Henry, he was a man in his 40’s and it was a community death with a known case of COVID-19.

She said the curve is bending but we must continue to be physically distance.

“We must be steadfast in our commitment to holding the line right now in BC, we continue to see clusters and outbreaks in our communities and at facilities and these hot spots are very concerning,” she said.

Dr. Henry also reported a new outbreak at a Federal Correctional Facility in Mission where, two inmates have tested positive for the virus but, also said three outbreaks have been declared over. There are now 21 outbreaks in the province.

According to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, there are 140 people in hospital and 4 in Northern Health.

The province also received 55 new ventilators as of Monday morning.

Dix also stressed for people to stay home during the holiday weekend coming up.

“This is not the time to come together in groups to celebrate, we have to recognize these important moments of faith in new ways, virtually,” he said.

There are now 783 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.