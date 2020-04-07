RCMP investigating breach of Supreme Court Injunction
Obstructed license plate (suppled by: RCMP)
RCMP are investigating a breach of Supreme Court Injunction near the Morice West Forest Service Road area.
On Sunday (Apr 5), police saw a vehicle that appeared to have a purposefully obstructed license plate was parked on Morice Forest Service Road near a storage compound.
According to police, before the traffic stop, three women were seen running from the compound to the vehicle.
Officers found damage to a light generator and began an investigation for mischief and a breach of the Supreme Court Injunction.
Five women who were located inside the vehicle were briefly detained, identified and released pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to RCMP, a follow-up investigation has determined the women was not involved in the mischief, but the breach investigation is ongoing.