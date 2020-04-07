RCMP are investigating a breach of Supreme Court Injunction near the Morice West Forest Service Road area.

On Sunday (Apr 5), police saw a vehicle that appeared to have a purposefully obstructed license plate was parked on Morice Forest Service Road near a storage compound.

According to police, before the traffic stop, three women were seen running from the compound to the vehicle.

Officers found damage to a light generator and began an investigation for mischief and a breach of the Supreme Court Injunction.

Five women who were located inside the vehicle were briefly detained, identified and released pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to RCMP, a follow-up investigation has determined the women was not involved in the mischief, but the breach investigation is ongoing.