25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the province’s daily briefing Tuesday (Apr 7), but there was no change in case counts for Northern Health.

The region remains at 23 cases of the virus and the province is at 1,291.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported four more deaths bringing the province’s death toll to 43.

Three of the deaths were in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was in Fraser Health.

Hospitalizations have also gone down in the province with 138 people in hospital with 4 people in Northern Health.

Dr. Henry stressed the importance of celebrating the upcoming holidays this weekend from afar.

“We can still celebrate and care for those around us in virtual ways and as a matter of fact more people during this time are finding ways to connect with people online through their religious faiths,” she said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix said this is not the weekend to travel.

“Being 100 percent all in requires all of you, this weekend it continues too but we need it now more than ever,” he said.

805 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.