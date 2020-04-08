British Columbians coming back into the province will now be required to have a self-isolation plan.

According to Premier John Horgan, the plan is not a suggestion but a directive from the Public Health Office and is consistent with the quarantine act that has been put in place with the federal government.

The new plan is mandatory for all residents coming back to British Columbia.

Horgan said the government is taking steps to ensure the plan will be followed and the plan has to be created whether residents are coming in at land crossings or Vancouver International Airport.

“They will be met by BC officials, they will be met by officials and they will be required to explain in detail with forms that will be provided on flight, forms are also provided on the web to ensure that these documents are completed upon arrival and a plan is put in place,” he said.

Horgan also said he believes this is a reasonable expectation due to people across BC working very hard to bend the curve.

“We have an expectation that those who have been away, as grateful as they are to be back in British Columbia, they have to pick up the ball and carry it just as we all have,” he said.

Horgan added the plan has to be approved by BC officials and if there is not a self-isolation plan a quarantine site will be prepared and available until the individuals can set up a plan.