BC Hydro is giving some extra help for people facing financial stress from Covid-19.

Applications for the BC Hydro COVID-19 Relief Fund opened today (Wednesday) and small business customers can apply next week.

Eligible residential customers can apply for a three-month bill credit.

Small business customers that have had to close their business as a result of COVID-19 can apply to have their electricity charges waived for up to three months.

Customers have until June 30 to apply.

To be eligible for the Relief Fund, residential customers must be a residential account holder and have had their account since March 31 and they or their partner/spouse must have lost employment or income due to COVID-19, because of either:

a job lay-off

being quarantined or sick

taking care of a sick family member

providing care for their children due to school and daycare closures

be unable to earn self-employment income

In addition, customers have to be eligible for either Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or B.C.’s Emergency Response Benefit for Workers and provide proof of their application or approval.

For customers that do not meet the eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 Relief Fund or the Customer Crisis Fund, BC Hydro is offering payment deferrals and payment plans through the COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program.

– with files from Catherine Garrett, MyPGNow.com staff