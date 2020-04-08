45 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded Wednesday but, there was no change in the Northern Health area.

The region remains at 23 and the provincial total is now at 1,336 cases of the virus.

Five deaths were also reported over the past 24 hours with three of them from long term care homes.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke on Premier John Horgan’s announcement Wednesday afternoon about the mandatory self-isolation plan.

She said the province will support British Columbians who will be in isolation.

“For most people, I’m sure it will mean that they go directly home and that we’re able to support them by providing things like groceries, medications if needed and other things to make sure that they are able to effectively and safely care for themselves,” she said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix also spoke highly on Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

Dix said he has come to count on Dr. Tam for her approach during the pandemic.

“She is a remarkable leader, I want to express my appreciation to her and to all of the people working with her for all the work they do every day,” he said.

Dix stressed again for people to stay home during the long weekend.

838 people have now recovered province-wide from COVID-19.