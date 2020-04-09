132,000 jobs were lost in British Columbia for the month of March according to Finance Minister Carole James.

The numbers are from the March Labour Force survey from Statistics Canada that found during the month of March over one million jobs were lost across the country.

James added the figures from the survey are not the entire picture and there are thousands of other BC residents who are out of work and would normally be looking for work but are unable to do so because of various reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers from the survey are from the beginning of the pandemic.

James said we will continue to see more impacts in the April Labour Force Survey.

“This is an incredibly stressful time for all British Columbians and I want people and businesses to know that our government is doing everything we can to support you,” she said.

According to James, the government is focusing on a plan that was built on the federal measures that are in place to launce unprecedented release programs.

The plan is on top of the $1000 emergency benefit for workers and the $2000 per month from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

James also said for people to remember that the statistics are not just numbers put people in our province.

“I think It’s important to pause for a moment to remember that these aren’t simply numbers these represent individuals, they represent families and they represent businesses in our province that are struggling,” she said.

The unemployment rate in Canada is at 7.8%, which is the lowest its been since 1976.