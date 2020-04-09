Five million dollars have been invested in expanding existing mental health programs and virtual mental health services by the province.

Premier John Horgan acknowledged the feeling of stress, anxiety, and depression that is being felt by residents across the province.

Horgan said the acknowledgment that mental health is something the province needs to address has never been more present.

“These are critically important times for all of us and we need to hang together and we need to recognize that although we may feel stressed, we may feel bouts of depression, the challenges that we face as individuals as a family and as a community, together we can get through this,” he said.

The funding will allow residents in rural and urban areas in the province to access mental health services virtually.

It will also allow an increase in services for Indigenous communities.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy said the actions that have been put in place to protect the province from COVID-19 are taking its toll on everyone.

“Now more than ever we have to take care of ourselves and we have to take care of each other and I cannot tell you how inspired I have been to see people stepping up all across the province,” she said.

The province is partnering with Foundry Youth Centres, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Psychological Association.