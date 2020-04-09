34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the province’s briefing including one new case in Northern Health.

The total in the North is 24 with the province having 1,370 cases.

Two deaths were also reported with one occurring in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Fraser Health bringing the provincial total to 50 deaths overall.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone has to do what they can to keep the firewall strong.

“I do want to recognize that so many people across BC are doing their part and it is making a difference,” she said.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix stressed again the importance of non-essential travel during the long weekend.

“This is the time to be as virtually as possible but, to be with the ones in our own homes that we care for that we live with it’s a time for that,” he said.

132 people are in hospital with COVID-19 including 5 people in the Northern Health region.

858 people have recovered from the virus and are now out of isolation.