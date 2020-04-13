Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020

11 patients have died from Covid-19 since Saturday’s update, say BC health officials.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry links the majority of the deaths to long term care homes.

Additionally, 45 new test positive cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the provincial total to 1,490.

905 people have recovered fully, approximately 61 percent of recorded cases.

Dr. Henry says hospitals have enough personal protective equipment to meet demand, but “we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

There are 137 people in the hospital,up three from Saturday. Fifty-eight of those patients are in intensive care, a decrease of five from Saturday.

More than 250 of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks in 20 seniors’ homes.

The breakdown by health region:

650 Vancouver Coastal

591 Fraser Health

87 Vancouver Island

136 Interior

26 Northern Health