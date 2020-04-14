Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Health making the region’s total 28.

27 new cases were also reported province-wide causing the total number of cases to rise to 1,517.

Additionally, three more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours with 2 from Vancouver Coastal Health and 1 in Fraser Health.

The three deaths are all reported to be at long term care facilities.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one new long term care home is involved in an outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have 20 other long term care or assisted living facilities with ongoing active outbreaks, including 289 cases so far, 165 residents and 124 staff,” she said.

Dr. Henry also recognized the fourth anniversary of the overdose crisis in the province being declared as a public health emergency.

She said she is aware of the suffering and loss of loved ones because of drugs and the challenge that people have around the stigma.

“I want you to know that you are not alone, that we are not slowing down on our response or taking our focus off the importance of being able to support people who use drugs, their families and their communities,” she said.

942 people have recovered fully in the province from COVID-19.