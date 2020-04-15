Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern Health making the regions total now at 30 cases.

44 new cases of the virus were also reported province-wide making the total 1,561.

Additionally, three more deaths were reported including Interior Health’s first death, a man in his 60’s who was recovering from COVID-19 at home.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said residents have been concerned about going to hospitals but she reassured that it is safe to seek medical care.

“I want to reassure people that if you have diagnostic tests that have been booked that you have been waiting for it is safe to go for those, it is safe to call 911 if you need that urgent do not hesitate to call for help if you need it,” she said.

According to Dr. Henry, the province has made sure all the needs have been addressed across the province when it comes to the preparedness for COVID-19.

She said the province recognizes all communities are unique and they have different needs.

“Our smaller communities and more remote and First Nation communities may have limited resources and services makes it much more challenging to address COVID-19,” she said.

955 people have now recovered fully from the virus in the province.