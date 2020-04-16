Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers local Alex Cuba is among a group of artists that will be participating in a free live stream concert hosted by Premier John Horgan.

According to a statement, it is an opportunity to join together as residents of BC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. and will feature other artists like Kym Gouchie, Desiree Dawson, and Dan Mangan.

According to Alex Cuba, the free live stream concert is the launch of the showcase BC program.

Cuba explained how he is feeling about performing at the concert tonight.

“I am quite proud and honoured to be representing Smithers on this and I’m also looking forward to when all of this pandemic is over to put on a massive show in Smithers,” he said.

According to Premier Horgan, the Showcase BC initiative was brought to the government by Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith.

Horgan said this is a way where musicians can perform virtually and to get some revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music to get out there, to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone,” he said.

Horgan added that he is looking forward to the program starting and duplicating it.

The concert will be available for people to stream on the Government of BC Facebook page.