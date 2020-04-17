COVID-19 continues to slowly sweep across British Columbia.

One new case has occurred within Northern Health, with 43 new cases being confirmed province-wide, for a provincial total of 1,618.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

680 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+10)

661 in Fraser Health (+31)

94 in Island Health (No change)

150 in Interior Health (+1)

33 in Northern Health (+2)

The outbreak at the Mission Correctional Centre remains a concern.

“There are now 63 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, six of whom are in hospital. Fraser Health officials continue to work with Correction Services Canada,” explained Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a joint statement.

Echoing statements made by Dr. Henry earlier today (Friday), the pair said: “our new normal in the months ahead will be a modification of what we are doing now.”

“The standards for essential businesses today will be the template as we move forward,” they continued.

966 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered – a 59% recovery rate.

No new deaths have occurred, leaving the total at 78.

119 individuals are currently hospitalized, with 52 remaining in intensive care.

The full statement can be found online.