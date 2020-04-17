The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako will be reopening its office to the public effective Monday (Apr 20).

Office hours will be Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to a statement, staff are asking the public who is visiting the office to follow the RDBN’s posted customer service guidelines.

“Thank you to our residents for their use of alternate methods of communications to enable us to mitigate disruptions while our offices were closed to the public,” the statement said.

According to the RDBN, telephone and electronic methods still remain as options as the district moves forward.

Regional District transfer stations, recycling depots and landfills still remain open but the re-use shed and the Bulkley Valley Pool is still closed.