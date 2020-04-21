Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill is calling the announcement made last week by the provincial government about helping local governments great for the short term.

Last Thursday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson announced local governments who are suffering from revenue shortfalls to borrow from their existing capital reserves interest-free.

According to Atrill, all local governments qualify and in the short term, it does give the town some breathing room when it comes to finances.

Atrill said she is unsure what this will mean for local governments in the long term.

“The money still has to be paid back even though it is to ourselves over time and so it takes the immediate pressure off, however, there is still a long question so, I guess I still feel a little bit unsettled for what it means for the long term,” she said.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach recently wrote a letter to Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Catherine McKenna calling on the federal government to step in to help local governments.

“Already we are hearing from mayors and local government leaders whose municipal budgets are under immense strain, with deep budget cuts and service reductions necessary if they don’t get financial help soon,” Bachrach wrote.

Atrill said she feels both levels of government have been responsive during the pandemic.

“This is a situation that none of us have ever seen before and I am accepting in good faith that things are being looked and dealt with in order of priority and they’re getting to the local government issues now, we’re hearing so much more urgent financial situations from some of the bigger cities who are feeling the hit sooner,” she said.

Atrill added Smithers Council will be meeting with town staff to see what options are available.