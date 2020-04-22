Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched the Canada Emergency Student benefit that would see students receive $1,250 a month or just over $1,750 if they are caring for someone or have a disability. The payments will be retroactive to May 1st. Even students who have a job but make less than one thousand dollars a month are eligible.

Trudeau also says 76-thousand new jobs will be created in industries that need employees. Students who can’t find a job but are volunteering are also eligible for between $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the volunteer work they are doing. The government will spend $291-million to extend bursaries, fellowships, and grants for students in the research sector.

Trudeau acknowledged that students were trying to figure out their careers, starting their lives and even considering a family and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, “All of a sudden you are faced with a massive crisis, this fear can be overwhelming. In Canada, we value education and service, and we are here to help.”

Trudeau was also asked about provinces that are starting to develop plans to reopen their economies. He said that each province and territory is seeing different effects and spread of the virus so they will make their own decisions about when to start to ease restrictions but it will be done in collaboration with the federal government. He confirmed the U.S. – Canada border will stay closed across the country until at least May 21st according to the federal order.