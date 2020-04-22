Nursing students at College of New Caledonia Burns Lake (supplied by: CNC)

Eight students have successfully completed the Practical Nursing program at the College of New Caledonia’s Burns Lake Campus.

This is the first time the program was offered in Burns Lake and at a campus outside of Prince George.

Linda Schmidt, Erin Petrusic, and Waverly Riis-Christensen are among the eight students who have completed the program.

Program coordinator and instructor Guillermo Leon-Torres said in a statement the support of different stakeholders was important for the success of the program.

“The staff at the clinical sites were very supportive and happy to see our students. They were always willing to answer questions, share information, and be closely involved with the students learning,” the statement said.

Schmidt, Petrusic, and Riss-Christensen are now preparing for their next steps, according to the college.

Petrusic is reflecting on her interests before applying to jobs, Riis Christensen has a casual position at the long-term care facility in Burns Lake, but has applied for fulltime jobs from Smithers to Kitimat and Schmidt landed a job at the Lakes District Hospital and Care Centre.

The Regional Principal of the CNC’s Burns Lake Campus called the program a tremendous landmark for its campus.