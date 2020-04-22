The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to clean up the community by participating in the nationwide event Pitch-In.

The Chamber has organized the clean-up for 59 years and has created a modified version due to COVID-19 and physical distancing guidelines.

Individuals or family members who live in the same household are being asked to register with The Chamber, where residents will be given an area and a date and time to participate in the clean-up.

Houston & District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Czirfusz says her family is participating in the event.

“We already walk as a family so, taking a garbage bag with us when we walk is not doing anything different,” she said.

She added her family will be taking photos and using the hashtag #CleanUpHouston2020.

Czirfusz explained what the community involvement has been like in previous years.

“It has been very successful in the past, we’re not sure how this year is going to work but we’re very hopeful we can still clean up our community,” she said.

According to the Chamber, in the past, they had school and community groups participate in the clean-up.

Garbage bags are available at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce office for residents who sign up.

Pitch-in week is from April 19 until the 26.