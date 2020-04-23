Finance Minister Carole James addressing the media in Victoria. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Temporary relief is coming to BC residents whose ability to work has been impacted by COVID-19.

Applications for the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (BCEBW) opens up on May 1st.

“This benefit is further helping for British Columbians who are worried about paying their bills and making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance.

“During these uncertain times, we want to get through this together by helping displaced workers support themselves and their families.”

The BCEBW is a one-time, tax-free $1,000 payment for British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people eligible for the new federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) are also eligible for the provincial emergency benefit, including those who have run out of employment insurance (EI) benefits and subsequently qualify for the CERB.

To be eligible for the BCEBW, people must:

* have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15, 2020;

* meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

* have been approved for the CERB, even if they have not received a benefit yet;

* Be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

* have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

* not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

