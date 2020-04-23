Terrace RCMP on the lookout for Kispiox man
Photo of Buddy Douglas Shanoss (supplied by: RCMP)
Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kispiox man who is known to visit Terrace frequently.
Buddy Douglas Shanoss is wanted on a BC warrant for breaching release orders.
He is described as:
- 6 ft in height
- 181 lbs
- Slender build
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 28 years old
- First Nations
Shanoss also has three tattoos
- Hate – right hand
- Bird- right forearm
- A teardrop- under left eye
Anyone with information on Shanoss’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-TIPS.