Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kispiox man who is known to visit Terrace frequently.

Buddy Douglas Shanoss is wanted on a BC warrant for breaching release orders.

He is described as:

  • 6 ft in height
  • 181 lbs
  • Slender build
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 28 years old
  • First Nations

Shanoss also has three tattoos

  • Hate – right hand
  • Bird- right forearm
  • A teardrop- under left eye

Anyone with information on Shanoss’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-TIPS.