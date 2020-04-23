Photo of Buddy Douglas Shanoss (supplied by: RCMP)

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kispiox man who is known to visit Terrace frequently.

Buddy Douglas Shanoss is wanted on a BC warrant for breaching release orders.

He is described as:

6 ft in height

181 lbs

Slender build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

28 years old

First Nations

Shanoss also has three tattoos

Hate – right hand

Bird- right forearm

A teardrop- under left eye

Anyone with information on Shanoss’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-TIPS.