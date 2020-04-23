Organizers have cancelled the Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers that was originally scheduled for the first weekend of July.

The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines.

Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society President, Karen Diemert said organizers are disappointed they had to cancel the event.

“We have to keep people safe so, we can’t go against any kind of social distancing guidelines so, that’s our foremost concern so, it is best to cancel,” she said.

According to Diemert, there have been discussions about things to do in replacement for the festival and one of the ideas was having the festival virtual, but no decisions have been made.

She said at this point they can only think of ideas and not plan them.

“It would be nice to do a street festival or something in the Autumn but it’s really going to depend on where we are at with social distancing,” she said.

This is the first time the festival has been cancelled in the 37 years it has been running.