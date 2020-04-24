Since the COVID-19 pandemic began Healthy Hugs Organics has been busier than normal, this is according to Owner and Manager Simone Hug.

Hug added since the pandemic they have planted 4,000 more seedlings, added another greenhouse for this time of year, they’ve plowed more land and are in the process of figuring out how to water all of the product.

According to Hug, their box program is now bigger. Normally the company gets 80 to 95 customers purchasing the boxes but now they have over 100 customers ordering the boxes.

Healthy Hugs Organics has contacted other local farmers to help fill the demand.

Hug says she finds more people are shopping local since the pandemic.

“A lot of people are trying to shop locally that’s why the box program is exploding because people are trying to make sure that they get their food sources like, there is an insecurity in people about are we going to have enough food where’s this going to come from and how expensive will this be,” she said.

She added it is a growing and legitimate concern.

Healthy Hugs Organics is known to the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market and they continue to sell food at the market.

According to Hug, the farmers market has set up an online platform where people can preorder things online, farmers bag it, and then customers pick it up at the market.

She says she’s not sure if the online platform will work for them.

“It’s going to be overwhelming and we have so much to do here, to even get ready to get the food ready for sales like to get it into people’s baskets basically,” she said.

Hug added there have been people calling the farmers inquiring if they can work on the farm or to volunteer.

Healthy Hug Organics are asking people at the farmers market to keep their distance and if you touch, you take.