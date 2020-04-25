Bulkley Valley Exhibition Cancelled
Lakes District Fall Fair (Photo Courtesy fo lakes District Fall Fair Facebook page)
The Bulkley Valley’s Agricultural and Industrial Association has announced they have cancelled their Fall Fair, originally scheduled for August 27th.
The association cited sponsorship concerns related to the hardship faced by local businesses as a reason for the cancellation.
In the event’s 100 year history the Fair has been cancelled several times, although the organization says they plan to return in 2021.