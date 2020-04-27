The public inquest that was scheduled into the deaths of Jovan Christopher Williams and Shirley Beatrice Williams has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was scheduled to begin on June 15 at the Smithers courthouse.

According to the statement, the decision to postpone is in line with the Supreme Court of British Columbia’s approach to the COVID-19 virus.

The BC Coroners Service will arrange to reschedule the inquest when the COVID-19 health measures are no longer required.

Jovan Christopher Williams, 39 and Shirley Beatrice Williams, 73 were involved in a neighbour altercation in Gransile, which involved a handgun in April 2016.

Police were called to set up a perimeter where one person came out of a building and confronted police when shots were fired.

Shortly after a second person came out from a building to confront police where more shots were fired.

The two individuals were seen by paramedics but later died.