A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

There continue to be open burning prohibitions throughout the province to reduce the likelihood of human-caused wildfires.

As of April 16, a variety of activities will be prohibited until further notice like:

Category 2 open fires

Category 3 open fires

Resource management open fires

The use of fireworks

The use of sky lanterns and

The use of burn barrels or burn cages

The prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise.

According to a statement, the burning restrictions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public.

The Ministry of Forests said all illegal fires will be investigated and charges may be laid.

Anyone found participating in an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or if convicted in court fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the open burning restriction causes or contributes to a wildfire the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.