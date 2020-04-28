Provincial Health Officer says balance required to move forward with a new normal
(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,053.
2 additional people tested positive in Northern Health, for 45 total cases in the region.
Henry briefly spoke on the holistic approach taken by the government as talk about returning to a new normal continues.
“We must all remember the importance of the work we are doing and the actions we are taking together… to protect our seniors and elders,” Dr. Henry said.
391 cases are associated with long term care outbreaks.
Dr. Henry identified “a majority” of the new cases are associated with community outbreaks as there are now 46 COVID-19 cases related to the Superior Poultry processing plant, while 34 are related to United Poultry.
An additional 2 inmates from the Mission Federal Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 120 inmates and 12 staff from the facility have contracted COVID-19.
94 people are in hospital, while 37 remain in ICU.
Additionally, 2 more people have died from the virus as BC’s death toll climbs to 105.
The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:
- 803 in Vancouver Coastal Health: 795 (+8)
- 918 in Fraser Health: 879 (+39)
- 119 in Island Health: 117 (+2)
- 168 in Interior Health: 164 (+4)
- 45 in Northern Health: 43 (+2)