Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,053.

2 additional people tested positive in Northern Health, for 45 total cases in the region.

3 people in Northern Health are in hospital. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 28, 2020

Henry briefly spoke on the holistic approach taken by the government as talk about returning to a new normal continues.

“We have been trying to use the data and science to find that delicate balance,” says Henry on restrictions. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 28, 2020

“We must all remember the importance of the work we are doing and the actions we are taking together… to protect our seniors and elders,” Dr. Henry said.

391 cases are associated with long term care outbreaks.

Dr. Henry identified “a majority” of the new cases are associated with community outbreaks as there are now 46 COVID-19 cases related to the Superior Poultry processing plant, while 34 are related to United Poultry.

An additional 2 inmates from the Mission Federal Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 120 inmates and 12 staff from the facility have contracted COVID-19.

94 people are in hospital, while 37 remain in ICU.

1190 (roughly 59 percent) people have recovered. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) April 28, 2020

Additionally, 2 more people have died from the virus as BC’s death toll climbs to 105.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows: