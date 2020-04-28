Northern Society for Domestic Peace is among other organizations that will be benefiting from a one-time grant to support community-based crime prevention and remediation initiatives.

The province announced Monday (Apr 27), 267 projects that are led by not-for projects, and school districts will receive the grant through the Civil Forfeiture Prevention and Remediation grant program.

Northern Society for Domestic Peace received grants for its Women’s Safety Outreach Program, Domestic Peace Program, and the Camp Harassment and Assault Videos.

Executive Director, Carol Seychuk said having the tools and community supports will help make the community safer.

“Being able to identify where there may be a risk and mitigating that either working in partnership with the RCMP or other service providers to provide that kind of expertise so that people can get the help they really need,” she said.

According to Seychuk, with the funding, the group can continue the work with the programs that were started last year.

Seychuk also said the organization is fortunate to be able to continue the projects.

“This is a way of being able to continue on that work and to be able to really embed it in the community and that’s what helps to get a further grant,” she said.

Seven other programs across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes Districts were benefited with a grant as well.