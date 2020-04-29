Wet’suwet’en rally of support in the fight against Coastal Gas Links in January 2019 in Smithers, BC | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan.

The Wet’suwet’en people have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on rights and title between the federal and provincial governments according to Hereditary Chief Smogelgem.

He confirmed the signing on Twitter on Saturday (Apr 25).

“The Wet’suwet’en People have reached a consensus and have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and Province of B.C. to resume the full management of our Yintah’s using the Governance System,” he said.

Details on the memorandum have not been released but the success or failure of the ratification process is expected to be released by the nation in the next few months, according to a statement by the Gidimt’en Clan.

The MOU does not directly address the ongoing dispute between Coastal Gaslink or the RCMP.

“Along with thousands of our supporters across Turtle Island, we hoped that these discussions could end the conflict on the ground in Wet’suwet’en territory, although this is a step in the right direction, CGL continues to trespass on Wet’suwet’en territory,” the statement said.

The Hereditary Chiefs gave CGL an eviction notice on January 4 after an Interloctury Injunction was granted by a judge on Dec31.

According to the statement, the eviction notice still stands.

In February, The Hereditary Chiefs participated in three days of talks in Smithers with senior ministers from the Province and Canada.

The MOU was reached late on Feb 29.

The Gidimt’en Clan continues to oppose the CGL demand the RCMP stay out of the Wet’suwet’en land.