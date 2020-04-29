The Village of Burns Lake Council has unanimously voted in favour of a 0% property tax increase and delaying the penalty date.

The decision was made during a Special Budget Meeting on April 21.

Mayor Dolores Funk said in a statement the Village of Burns Lake is grappling with ways to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision not to implement the planned 2% property tax increase and the extension of the 2020 property tax deadline, will ideally lessen the short-term financial burden for property owners.

Normally property taxes are due on July 2 and a 10% penalty is applied on the current year’s unpaid balance.

The Village of Burns Lake has implemented the following to support property owners:

0% increase to property taxes in 2020

Property taxes will be due on July 2 but, for those unable to pay at that time, a penalty of 5% on the current outstanding balance will not be levied until October 2

A further penalty of 5% will be applied on Dec 31 on the current year’s outstanding balance

Residential and Commercial property owners are being encouraged to pay their taxes on time if they are able.

According to the statement, payments made by July 2 will support municipal cash flow projects.

Property owners can expect property tax notices to arrive in the mail by the end of May.