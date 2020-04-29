Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested, but restated that testing those without symptoms may not be in the public’s best interest.

“The random testing of those in the community with no symptoms have very little value to us.”

She cited the danger of providing a false sense of security and the potential for inaccurate results.

Dr. Henry announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia for a total of 2,087.

There has been one new case in Northern Health.

The highly-infectious nature of COVID-19 was a focal point of today’s (Wednesday) briefing, as Dr. Henry reported 87 total cases within the Province in connection to a single dental conference.

Community outbreaks continue to be an issue throughout British Columbia.

Two new long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks, each with a single case.

Other community outbreaks include 50 cases at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, 42 at United Poultry in Vancouver, and one case each at both Sofina Foods in Port Coquitlam and Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Chilliwack.

4 additional deaths have occurred, bringing the provincial total to 109.

89 British Columbians are in hospital, while 37 remain in ICU.

The recovery rate continues to grow as 62% of total cases, 1,305 people, have fully recovered.

