A Smithers teacher has set up an Instagram account to allow parents and students easy access to learning activities at home for free.

Unexpected Homeschool was created after the province announced students would not be attending school until further notice, but learning through a virtual model to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the owner of the Instagram account Lauren L’Orsa, she thought it would be helpful to put activities and learning material in one place.

L’Orsa said it has reached other parts of the province, Canada and the United States.

“It’s really connecting with people I normally wouldn’t with and I feel like I can make a difference in their day to make their learning journey a bit easier,” she said.

She added it has been surprising having different parents message her to tell her what they’ve tried with their children and what they would like to see more of.

L’Orsa also said she is unsure if she will keep the Instagram account going after the pandemic.

“I guess if I see it would be useful then I’m happy to keep it going, I’m not sure how that will look in the coming months with going back to school and what parents or families will be in need of,” she said.

L’Orsa has been a teacher in the Bulkley Valley for the past 10 years and has taught grades from kindergarten to grade seven.