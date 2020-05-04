The BC government has extended the temporary layoff period to 16 weeks due to the pandemic.

Previously under the Employment Standards Act, a temporary layoff longer than 13 weeks in any 20-week period was considered a permanent layoff.

Now, temporary layoffs relating to COVID-19 can be extended to 16 weeks, if the employee agrees.

This change to the Employment Standards Act aligns B.C.’s temporary layoff provisions with the federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit period.

The provisions are not intended to be permanent and will be repealed when no longer needed.