Slow down.

Despite fewer people on the road, ICBC and police are reporting that drivers continue to speed during the pandemic.

Every year, 82 people across the province including 18 in the North Central region are killed in speed-related crashes.

Northern Spokesperson, Doug MacDonald told MyPGNow.com drivers often get lulled into a false sense of security once the weather becomes nicer.

“It’s one of those false things that we think are safe at doing but actually, it’s the number one cause of speed-related crashes in the province.”

MacDonald also touched on why driving the speed limit is still crucial this time of year.

“It’s really important that we drive the speed limit because we’ll be able to see those people when they are out on the road in case they happen to cross or not pay attention to the traffic as a driver, we have the responsibility to drive the speed limit and watch out for the people who are out there.”

In addition, ICBC, the province and the RCMP are launching a campaign this month focusing on speed, urging drivers to reduce their speed.