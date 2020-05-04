Beginning mid-May passengers wanting to board an Air Canada flight will have to have their temperature checked.

The new rules mean anyone with a temperature above 37.5 Celsius can rebook at no charge but will have to provide medical clearance to travel.

Adjacent seating will also not be allowed even for people traveling together. The new seating arrangements in economy class will be in place until June 30th. There will also be caps on how many seats are sold per flight.

The new rules take effect on May 15th.