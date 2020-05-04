The Ashurst Day Care in Burns Lake has opened its services to tier 1 essential workers who are seeking child care.

Tier 1 is considered health services, social services, law enforcement, first responders, and emergency response.

According to the Program Manager for the Link, Michelle Culberson the decision to open the daycare is because of the community need.

Culberson said during a conference call with the Province last week they said handwashing is the most part for children compared to the physical distancing.

“While we’re doing everything we can like, having smaller ratios and keeping kids in smaller groups, keeping family unity together. If two kids do come together and play together we’ve been told not to physically separate children because they do need connection,” she said.

According to Culberson, today was the first day Ashurst Day Care opened its services and there were four children that were being cared for.

She said more parents do want to come and use their services.

“It will just depend on when they’re able to go back to work and when we’re able to open to tier two essential service workers as well,” Culberson said.

She added that as of right now the daycare has low numbers.

Normally, they can have 24 preschool students and 8 infants.

Culberson is encouraging parents who are able to keep their kids at home to do so during the pandemic.